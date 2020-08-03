James Meyers, Sr.
Cincinnati - James J. Meyer, Sr., beloved husband of the late Dolores A. Meyer (nee Murray) and the late Judy Meyer (nee Hutchinson) devoted father of James Meyer, Jr. (deceased), John (Betty), David (Gina), Robert (Emmie), Patrick, Janice Villari (Joseph), and Terri Blosser of Endwell, New York, dear brother of Jean Mills of Valrico, Florida and the late Robert Meyer, loving grandfather of thirteen, great grandfather of nine, and great-great grandfather of two, Thursday, July 30, 2020, age 92. James proudly served as a member of the Cincinnati Firefighter Department for 27 years. A lifelong resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, James' greatest passions were his family and his faith. As James' health declined in recent years, his great sense of humor prevailed, and his lovable nature shone brightly. Due to current health concerns, private services were held for the immediate family. A celebration of life will be planned and announced at a later date when all can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in James' memory to a charity of your choice
