Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Delhi - Beloved husband of Sharon Short (nee Dryer), loving father of Vanessa (Alan) Wheeler, Cammi Campagna, Adam (Kristine Trampe-kindt) Short and Michael (Jennifer Castle) Short, dear grandfather of Chase, Alexis and Jada, dear brother of Linda (the late Doug) Evans and Billy (the late Arlene) Short, dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away suddenly Thursday, October 3, 2019. Age 69. Michael was a Vietnam Veteran with Defense Service, Vietnam Service and Commendation Medals. Private services will be held Tuesday, October 8th. Condolences may be made to the family at 453 Morrvue Dr., Cinti, OH 45238. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
