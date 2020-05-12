James Middendorf
Crestview Hills - James T. Middendorf, age 80, of Crestview Hills, KY passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Jim was a very humble man and he will be greatly missed by all his friends, former employees and family members. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Gay Middendorf (nee Faigle); children, Dr. James T. Middendorf Jr. D.V.M. (Lisa), David E. Middendorf (Michelle), Amy M. Kennedy (Chris) and Gregory C. Middendorf; brothers, Dr. Robert Middendorf (Barb) and Edward Middendorf (Amy); 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Jim was a devout member of St. Pius X Church and was the former owner of John N Middendorf Sons funeral home. He was a proud graduate of Notre Dame and was a huge fan of Notre Dame Athletics. Private services will be held for immediate family members. Memorial contributions made in Jim's name should be directed to The Point/Arc of Northern KY 104 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 12 to May 13, 2020.