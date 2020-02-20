Services
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
James Neiheisel
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Garden Park Unity Church
3581 W. Galbraith Rd.
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Garden Park Unity Church
3581 W. Galbraith Rd.
James Neiheisel


1927 - 2020
James Neiheisel Obituary
James Neiheisel

Cincinnati - Commander James Neiheisel, age 92, passed away February 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Doña Neiheisel, devoted father of Bill (Robin) Neiheisel and Linda Neiheisel. Cherished grandfather of Philip (Kimberly) and Lauren Neiheisel. Dear great-grandfather of Wesley James and Anthony Lewis Neiheisel. Brother of the late Elaine Menges, Edward (Margie) and Vincent (Mary Jane) Neiheisel. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Devoted stepfather of Lynn (Greg) Hooper and the late Cathy Swain. Dear stepgrandfather of Ariel and Blaise Hooper and stepgreat-grandfather of Kingston James Templeton.

Retired Commander in the US Navy with active duty in WWII and Korean War. Graduate of Georgia Tech with a Doctorate in Geophysical Sciences. Employed as a geologist with the US Army Corps of Engineers (19 years) and the US EPA in Washington, D.C. (16 years).

Memorial Gathering Saturday, February 22nd, at 10:30AM until time of Celebration of Life at 11AM, both at Garden Park Unity Church, 3581 W. Galbraith Rd. (45239). Inurnment at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , , or American Diabetes Association. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
