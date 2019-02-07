Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
SPRINGDALE - James Nelson Conyers passed away on February 2, 2019 at the age of 89 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Elizabeth, son, William David and daughter, Jenny Elizabeth. He is survived by his brother, David Conyers and wife, Donna and many loving family members and friends. Visitation will be at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave. (Mt. Healthy) on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 AM. Private burial will take place at Arlington Memorial Gardens. If so desired, donations in memory of Jim may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
