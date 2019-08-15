|
James O. Jellison
Colerain Twp. - JELLISON
James Oliver; Beloved husband of Mildred (nee Gugger) Jellison; Devoted father of Gayle (Jim) Brehm and James (Nancy) Jellison; Dear grandfather of Jeff (Bernadette) Tymitz, Kevin (Jamie) Tymitz, Nick (Danni) Tymitz, Adam (Michelle) Jellison, Sean (Sharon) Brehm, Liz (Shane) Hartley, Jim (Shannon) Brehm, Amanda (Jim) Darlack and 20 great grandchildren; Brother of the late Jack Jellison, Ruth Schulz, Gayle Jackson and Annabelle Fisher; Preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mike Tymitz; Jim passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the age of 93; Resident of Colerain Twp.; Visitation will be held at Corpus Christi Church 2014 Springdale Rd. (45231) on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2019