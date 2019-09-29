Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cedars of Lebanon Chapel,Spring Grove Cemetery
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedars of Lebanon Chapel Spring Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Oligee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Oligee


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Oligee Obituary
James Oligee

Cincinnati - James E. Oligee, loving husband to the late June A. Oligee.Loving father of James(Rita) Oligee Jr.,Shari(Mike) Ballard and Stuart(Susan Cropper) Oligee.Beloved grandfather of 6 grandchildren,9 great-grandchildren,and 1 great-great grandchild.Dear brother to Charles and the late Louis Frank.James was preceded in death by his son,Jeffrey Oligee.He passed away Tuesday,September 24, 2019 at the age of 89.Visitation will be held Thursday,October 3rd from 12-1pm until time of service 1pm at Cedars of Lebanon Chapel,Spring Grove Cemetery. Interment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.