Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
25 E. Harrison
North Bend, OH
James Ollier Obituary
James Ollier

- - James A. Ollier, 89, Feb. 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou Ollier (nee Betscher), devoted father of Terri (the late Michael) Nocheck, Betsy (Fred) Gallenstein & Sally Fenner, loving grandfather of Elizabeth, Andrew (Emily), Molly, Rebecca (Justin), Patrick, Alex (Shea), Marc, Ryan, Troy, Zach, James (Kristin), Charles & David, dear son of the late Marie (nee Spraul) & Albert Ollier, loving brother of Ron Ollier, Don Ollier, the late Bob Ollier, Mary Lou Stehlin, Phyllis Connelly & John Ollier. Visitation Fri., Mar. 1, 4-7 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Visitation Sat. Mar. 2, 9 AM until words of remembrance at 9:45 AM followed by Mass of the Christian Burial at 10 AM, at St. Joseph Church, 25 E. Harrison, North Bend, OH 45052. Memorials, if so desired to LaSoupe or a , c/o the funeral home. dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019
