Naples - Oster, James T. "Jim', devoted husband of 41 years to Nancy (nee Mandigo) Oster, loving father of James Oster, Jr. and Rebecca (Dennis) Hall, cherished grandfather of Ashley Marinelli, Mercedes Pollitt and dear brother of Sandy (Ken) Busch. Jim was a United States Air Force Veteran and a 4th degree Knights of Columbus. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45233, from 9:30AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019