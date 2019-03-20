|
James P. Flaig
Blue Ash - Loving husband of Susan Flaig (nee Seiser) for 45 years. Cherished father of Amanda (Nick) Marko, Emily (Matt) Morel, Laura (Michael) Flaig, Adam Flaig and Elyse Flaig. Grandfather of Evelyn, Abraham and Gracyn. Dear brother of George Flaig and Gerry Flaig. Passed away on March 15, 2019 at the age of 76. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22nd from 4 - 7 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 10 am at St. Saviour Parish, 4136 Myrtle Ave., Deer Park. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati, St. Vincent de Paul or a . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019