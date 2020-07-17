James "Jimmy" Patrick Fox, age 52, of Strunk, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.
He was born on January 15, 1968, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to John and Ann (Winter) Fox. He is preceded in death by his father.
Surviving family include his mother, Ann Fox of Venice, Florida, his girlfriend Christina Colston of Strunk, and Colston's granddaughter, Lillyaona Harding of Strunk who lovingly called him "Papa Jimmy." He is also survived by his six siblings: Brigid Shields (Tom) of Rossford, Ohio, Kevin Fox of Venice, Florida, Martha Fox (the late Stu Mitchell) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Brian Fox (Donna) of Cincinnati, Nonie Morris (Jeff) of Hampstead, North Carolina, and John Fox of Juneau, Alaska. He had several nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Jim was a carpenter and herpetologist and spent most of his days outdoors -- fishing, hunting, gardening and exploring.
Funeral services will be held at a later date due to the current situation. In keeping with the family's wishes, he was cremated. McCreary County Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left at mccrearyfh.com