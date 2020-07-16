James Perry Conley
Cincinnati - August 17, 1944 - July 14, 2020
Beloved father of Ginger Goetz (Robin), Ann Gorman (Mike), and Mike Mitrovich (Nili). Survived by his brother, two sisters, five grandchildren, three nieces and a great-nephew.
Perry will be missed for his keen mind, great sense of humor and ready smile. He was a man who loved Vandy baseball, golfing and a good Trace Adkins concert. He was loved.
Memorial service postponed until a later date.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.