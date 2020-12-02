James Peyton "Jim" Hutchins
Cincinnati, OH - 12/2/32—11/30/20
Son of the late Peyton and Mildred Hutchins; survived by his wife of 44 years, Ruth; his children: James P. Hutchins Jr. (Teresa); Jennifer Patrick (Jim); Judith Hutchins; John Hutchins (Toni); Johanna Hutchins; Jessica Potts (Robert); Jeremy Hutchins (Ginny); Jeffrey Hutchins (Joanne); Douglas Morgan; and Elizabeth Morgan (Kate). He also leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a cousin, Gwen Saucier, as well as his beloved boxer, Simon.
Jim earned his BS in chemical engineering from Johns Hopkins University, where he was also an All-American soccer player. He is still tied for 12th in career goals nearly 70 years later. He went on to earn his MS and PhD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He began a long career at P&G in 1962, retiring in 1997, and held several patents. He also taught at UC for 20 years.
He coached softball, baseball and soccer; he was very active with soccer in Finneytown, especially in regards to opening the sport up to women. Jim was inducted into the S.A.Y. Soccer Hall of Fame for his contributions to women's soccer in 2018.
Jim was an accomplished dog trainer; he began obedience training in 1962, and started agility training in 1995 at the Queen City Dog Training Club. QCDTC purchased their existing building in 2011 and named the ring portion "The Jim Hutchins Building" in recognition of all his work. He owned, trained and showed boxers for many years.
Jim had a kind heart and a good sense of humor, and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Cincinnati, or a charity of one's choice
.