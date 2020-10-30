James "Jamie" Purcell Bruckmann, Jr.



Charlotte, NC - James "Jamie" Purcell Bruckmann Jr. passed peacefully on October 19, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina at the age of 46 from acute heart failure related to severe pulmonary hypertension. Jamie is survived by his parents, James and Carolyn of Cincinnati; wife, Carol Anne Oakley Bruckmann; 5 children, sister, Alice Fitzgerald (Ken) of Cincinnati; three nieces; and three nephews. He attended Walnut Hills H.S., DePauw University, and Xavier University. He was a devoted high school math teacher and tennis coach at A.L.Brown HS in Kannnapolis, NC. He was a strong Christian example for many and served as a deacon and youth leader in his church. Jamie had a passion for sports, games, and family times.



Arrangements under the direction of Robertson Funeral Service Charlotte, NC. (704)752-7710









