Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
703 Compton Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Visitation
Following Services
Northminster Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall
703 Compton Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Springdale - Beloved husband of Janet Golan (nee Judge), loving father of Susan (Alan) Barclay, Steven (Monica Seiter) Golan and J. Scott (Julie) Golan, dear grandfather of Jennifer (Joseph), Robert, Sarah, Douglas and Olivia. Passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Memorial service will be at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 703 Compton Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45231 Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:30 PM. Visitation will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Memorials may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church or the National Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite#1509 New York, New York 10018. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
