Loving husband of the late Mary Jane Perry. Dear father of James R. (Janette) Perry Jr., Michael (Kumi) Perry and Bridget (Tim) Smith. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Brother of Wanda McCulla, Starlin Perry and Carl Perry. James passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 77. He was a member of the Masonic Hoffner Lodge #253 F&AM. Private services to be held. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
