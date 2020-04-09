|
James R. Perry Sr.
Loving husband of the late Mary Jane Perry. Dear father of James R. (Janette) Perry Jr., Michael (Kumi) Perry and Bridget (Tim) Smith. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Brother of Wanda McCulla, Starlin Perry and Carl Perry. James passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 77. He was a member of the Masonic Hoffner Lodge #253 F&AM. Private services to be held. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020