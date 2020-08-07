James R Ruebusch
Cheviot - James R Ruebusch, beloved husband of Katherine Turano Ruebusch for 47 years, loving father of Joe (Tessa), Chris and Mike (Beth) Ruebusch, devoted grandfather of Lauren, Kayla, Aaron and Katelyn, brother of Tim Ruebusch. Retired Postal Worker. US Navy Veteran. Died, Thursday, August 6, 2020 age 69. Private Services at the convenience of the family. Please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN (38105). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com