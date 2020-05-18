James (Jimmy) R. Streight
Winchester - James (Jimmy) R. Streight, 65 years, of Winchester, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his residence. James was born in Champaign, Illinois on December 1, 1954, the son of late Howard and Frances (Lehmkuhl) Streight, and raised by the late William Streight, Sr. and Jeanne Wahle(Doyle) of Milford. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by niece Becky Conzelman. He is survived by his adopted mother, Jeanne; and five brothers and sisters, Barbara Cruthfield (Larry) of Texas, Bev Beliveau (Mike) of Maine, William Streight, Jr. (Barbara) of Batavia, Steve Streight (Susan Burke) of Milford, and Ray Streight (Dee) of Texas. James also leaves behind 11 nieces and nephews and 22 great nieces and nephews. For the full obituary and more information, you can visit: www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 18 to May 20, 2020.