Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Washington Baptist Church
2021 Sutton Ave
James Ralph Bell


1942 - 2019
James Ralph Bell Obituary
James Ralph Bell

Cincinnati - James Ralph Bell, age 77, passed away September 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Nell Lovett-Bell (nee Hinson). Son of the late Garnett H. and Stella (nee Lawless) Bell. Devoted father of Christa Wall Schmidt, Jason (Alison) Bell, Jordan (Stephanie) Bell and Angie (Drew Harris) Bell. Memorial Service at Mt. Washington Baptist Church, 2021 Sutton Ave. on Sat. Sept. 28, at 2 PM with a reception following the service. Memorials to or Christ Hospital Heart Center. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
