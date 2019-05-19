|
James Robert Myers
Nashville TN - James Robert Myers, age 77, passed away April 6, 2019 in Nashville TN. Devoted husband of Sherry Myers, loving father of Robert (Kimberly) Myers, Christine (Fabian) DeNobrega and stepson Patrick Martin. Proud grandfather of Brittney Myers, Taylor and Tori DeNobrega. Also survived by sister Sharon (Danny) Noel, brother David (Donna) Myers and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Gathering Saturday May 25 1-3 PM TP White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington. James was a Cincinnati Firefighter and a soccer coach for Wilmington College and Thomas More College.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019