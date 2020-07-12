James (Jim) Ryan
James (Jim) Ryan beloved husband, father and pappa passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Mercy Hospital Anderson. Dr. Ryan was a retired research soil scientist at the U.S. EPA's risk management laboratory in Cincinnati, and an adjunct professor at The Ohio State University. He earned his B.S. degree from Murray State University and his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Kentucky. His holistic approach to research on environmental problems of societal demands for food production, waste management, and ecosystem health resulted in interdisciplinary efforts that led to fundamental changes in exposure assessment in the risk assessment paradigm. As a father and grandfather, he was kind, wise, gentle, nurturing with an incredible work ethic. He modeled how to love others deeply by giving of himself to meet other's needs. Jim leaves his best friend, confidant, inspiration, loving wife Judy, four sons Mike, wife Margaret grandson Jimmy, and granddaughter Kate of Mukwonago, WI; Scott and grandson Ben Louisville, KY; Justin Cincinnati, OH; and Blake Hebron, KY; his beloved buddy, Quincy and one brother. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister. During the years when his sons were growing up, Jim was involved with their activities. He coached youth soccer in the South East Cincinnati soccer association for over 20 years and served on their board, coached basketball in the Anderson Hills Kiwanis for over 10 years. He served FBC of Anderson Hills as a Deacon and youth Sunday School teacher. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations be made to Blandville Hillcrest Cemetery, c/o Gary Myers, 694 Fraser Rd., Wickliffe, KY 42087 or the charity of your choice
. Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.