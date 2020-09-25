James S. Ginocchio
Anderson Twp - James S. Ginocchio, age 75, passed away September 25, 2020. Devoted husband of Jennifer Maria (nee Kuertz); father of James (Jacqueline), Peter (deceased), and Bart (Mary Frances); grandfather of James III "Tripp" and William Peter; brother of Charles (deceased), Marietta (deceased), Susanna Kelly (Charles), and Ralph. James was a graduate of St. Xavier High School, Xavier University and Chase College of Law. He practiced law in Cincinnati for nearly 40 years. He was an avid swimmer and longtime member of the downtown YMCA. James was a loving father and grandfather who adored his sons and grandsons. Visitation at Gilligan Funeral Home, 2926 Woodburn Ave., 45206 on Monday, September 28, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary Church, 2853 Erie Ave., 45208, on Tuesday, September 29, at 10:00 a.m. Masks and Social Distancing will be strictly enforced. Donations can be made to: YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, Office of Financial Development, 1105 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; Parkinson's Foundation, Inc., 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, NY, NY 10018; and Santa Maria Community Services, 617 Steiner Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45204. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com
