1/1
James S. Lotz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James S. Lotz

Montgomery - Devoted husband of 62 years to Phyllis. Loving father to Jim (Kathie) Lotz, Steve (Barb) Lotz, Jeff (Tammy) Lotz, John (Shannon) Lotz, Nick Lotz (Jodi), and Jane (Craig) Holtmeier. Grandfather to Michael (Alayne) Lotz, Julie (Christopher) Clark, Alexandra (Phil) Furlong, Sam (Katelyn) Lotz, Dana, Garrett and Connor Lotz, and Clare, Blake and Grace Holtmeier. Great grandfather to Theodore and Leo Clark. Brother of Mary Ann Angst. Member of the Knights of Columbus. Graduated from St. Xavier High School, the University of Cincinnati, Xavier University and was a Certified Public Accountant. Served as a Pilot for 3 years in the U.S. Air Force and achieved the rank of Captain. Funeral Mass, Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Road on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. Live streamed also at link below. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Moeller High School where his 5 sons graduated. More info at www.strawserfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved