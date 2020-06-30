James Schnier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Schnier

West Chester - Schnier, James R. (Jim) beloved husband of the late Alma B. Schnier (nee Taylor), dear friend of Patricia Hemmings, son of the late Irene and Herman Schnier, brother of Ruth Schnier and the late Paul Schnier. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jim passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the age of 89. Visitation will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, at West Chester Presbyterian Church 8930 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, West Chester Twp., OH 45069 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to West Chester Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
West Chester Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
West Chester Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved