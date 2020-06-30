James Schnier



West Chester - Schnier, James R. (Jim) beloved husband of the late Alma B. Schnier (nee Taylor), dear friend of Patricia Hemmings, son of the late Irene and Herman Schnier, brother of Ruth Schnier and the late Paul Schnier. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jim passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the age of 89. Visitation will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, at West Chester Presbyterian Church 8930 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, West Chester Twp., OH 45069 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to West Chester Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.









