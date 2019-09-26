|
James "Jim" Schroot
Florence - James "Jim" Daniel Schroot, 82 of Florence, KY passed away September 19, 2019. Jim was born August 31, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH to Edward Schroot and Dorothy Wessell Schroot. Jim retired from US Bank as a Bank Manager and he enjoyed collecting coins, watching game shows, puzzles, playing cards, traveling, and watching sports. He is survived by his Wife of 60 Years Joanne Schroot, 2 Daughters Lynne Forrester (Craig) and Vicki Browning (Brian), 1 Son Jim Schroot (Shauna), 7 Grandchildren Kris, Kelly, Elizabeth, Jacob, Brian, Danielle, and Brayden and 13 Great Grandchildren Nate, Kyle, Ben, Zoey, Ella, Lily, Judah, Jaxson, Liviah, C.J., Corbin, Briley, and Erin. Jim's lifelong generosity continues as his body was donated to science. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Timothy Church, 10272 US 42, Union, KY 41091. Visitation will begin at the church at 10 AM. Following mass, a celebration of life will be held at St. Timothy Church in Brodnick Hall in the lower level of the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Blvd, #200, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019