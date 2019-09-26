Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Timothy Church
10272 US 42
Union, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Church
10272 US 42
Union, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Schroot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Schroot


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
James "Jim" Schroot Obituary
James "Jim" Schroot

Florence - James "Jim" Daniel Schroot, 82 of Florence, KY passed away September 19, 2019. Jim was born August 31, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH to Edward Schroot and Dorothy Wessell Schroot. Jim retired from US Bank as a Bank Manager and he enjoyed collecting coins, watching game shows, puzzles, playing cards, traveling, and watching sports. He is survived by his Wife of 60 Years Joanne Schroot, 2 Daughters Lynne Forrester (Craig) and Vicki Browning (Brian), 1 Son Jim Schroot (Shauna), 7 Grandchildren Kris, Kelly, Elizabeth, Jacob, Brian, Danielle, and Brayden and 13 Great Grandchildren Nate, Kyle, Ben, Zoey, Ella, Lily, Judah, Jaxson, Liviah, C.J., Corbin, Briley, and Erin. Jim's lifelong generosity continues as his body was donated to science. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Timothy Church, 10272 US 42, Union, KY 41091. Visitation will begin at the church at 10 AM. Following mass, a celebration of life will be held at St. Timothy Church in Brodnick Hall in the lower level of the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Blvd, #200, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now