1/1
James "Scooter" A. "Jim" Hoelscher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" "Scooter" A Hoelscher

James "Jim" "Scooter" A. Hoelscher passed away on Sept. 11, 2020. He is remembered by wife J. Kathleen Hoelscher (nee Browne), daughter Janice Hoelscher, granddaughters, Victoria and Alexandra Hoelscher and daughter-in-law, Martha Hoelscher. He is reunited in death with son Lt. Colonel USAF Joseph A. Hoelscher, daughter Jacqueline McMillan, grandson Jeff McMillan and parents Lester and Christine (nee Baker) Hoelscher. While he is dearly missed in this world, he is being dearly embraced in the next. Service at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 681 Mt. Moriah Dr., Withamsville, on Fri. Sept. 18, at 1 PM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 12 Noon to 1 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Autism Society of Cincinnati or the Anderson Twp. Historical Society. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Service
01:00 PM
Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved