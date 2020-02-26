|
James T. Burton
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Ola Jean (Richardson) Burton. Loving father of Mel (Pam) Burton. Preceded in death by numerous siblings. Jesse worked at Manual Arts Furniture for over 40 years making piano bench's. Family and friends are invited to a prayer service on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Assc.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020