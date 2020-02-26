Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. Burton

Add a Memory
James T. Burton Obituary
James T. Burton

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Ola Jean (Richardson) Burton. Loving father of Mel (Pam) Burton. Preceded in death by numerous siblings. Jesse worked at Manual Arts Furniture for over 40 years making piano bench's. Family and friends are invited to a prayer service on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Assc.

neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -