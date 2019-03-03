|
JAMES THOMAS
Blue Ash - James G. Beloved husband of the late Ella E. (nee Waters). Devoted father of Wanda Nichols and Connie (John) Hackman. Loving grandfather of Craig and James Carman and Sarah and Matthew Nichols. Great-grandfather of 6. Passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at the age of 94. Well loved for his kindness, he will be missed by a wide circle of diverse friends. Visitation Wednesday, March 6, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Funeral Service Thursday, March 7 at 10 am at Fellowship Baptist Church, Lebanon where he was a devoted and active member. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019