Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Elden Good Chapel
2620 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elden A Good, Hyde Park
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Hyde Park,
James Toon

James Toon Obituary
James Toon

Cincinnati - James R. Toon, 73, passed away on January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (Imhoff) Toon, devoted father of Jim, Jill (Schwab) and Jenna, dear grandfather of Ben, Wiley, Thomas, Witt and Maddie and twin brother of Sandy Gapinski. Visitation at Elden A Good, Hyde Park, February 6 from 6-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Hyde Park, February 7 at 10 am. If desired memorials can be made to Barrett Cancer Center. Full obituary at www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
