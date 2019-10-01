|
James Turner
Harrison - James Turner, 79, Sept. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Jewel Wyatt Turner, devoted father of Rob Turner (Maxine), Tammy Hemberger, Chris (Paula) & the late Terry Clayton Turner, loving grandfather of 10 & gr. grandfather of 7, beloved son of the late Anna (nee Brandenburg) & Clayton Turner & dear brother of Carol Gaskins & the late Wanda Lee Gentry, Dudy Sandman & Donald Turner. Jim had a career as a sheet metal worker & was a supervisor with Gold Medal Products. He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church. Visitation Wed., Oct. 2, 10 AM until time of service at 12 noon at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Interment following in Arlington Memorial Gardens. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019