Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Turner

Add a Memory
James Turner Obituary
James Turner

Harrison - James Turner, 79, Sept. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Jewel Wyatt Turner, devoted father of Rob Turner (Maxine), Tammy Hemberger, Chris (Paula) & the late Terry Clayton Turner, loving grandfather of 10 & gr. grandfather of 7, beloved son of the late Anna (nee Brandenburg) & Clayton Turner & dear brother of Carol Gaskins & the late Wanda Lee Gentry, Dudy Sandman & Donald Turner. Jim had a career as a sheet metal worker & was a supervisor with Gold Medal Products. He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church. Visitation Wed., Oct. 2, 10 AM until time of service at 12 noon at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Interment following in Arlington Memorial Gardens. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now