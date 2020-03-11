Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for James Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Turner Obituary
James Turner

James T. beloved husband of Gina (Nee: Conaway) Turner. Cherished son of Charles and the late Margaret (Nee: Davison) Turner. Devoted stepson of the late Margaret Ann "Peggy Turner. Dear brother of Margaret (Jeff) McLean, Sarah (Jeff) Heideman, Amy, Chuck (Jeannie), David (Chris) and Brandon (Elizabeth) Turner. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Jim passed away on March 10, 2020 at the age of 62. Visitation will be held on Fri. Mar.13th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Radel Funeral Home 650 Neeb Rd. 451-8800. Funeral Service will be Sat. Mar. 14th at 10:00am at the funeral home. If so desired, memorials may be made to the Christ Hospital Heart Center, 2123 Auburn Ave Suite 136, Cincinnati, OH 45219. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now