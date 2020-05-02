James W. Allaben
Sycamore Twp. - 88, passed away Thursday April 16, 2020. Beloved husband of LaVon Allaben. Devoted father of Paul B. (Adrienne), Peter C. (Monica), Mark S. (Susan), Timothy D. and Erik W. (Catherine) Allaben. Seven grandchildren survive and one preceded him in death. James has been married to his wife LaVon for 66 years. Mr. Allaben served his country in the Air Force during the Korea War. He received a Master degree from University of Michigan in pharmacy. He was a hospital pharmacist at Yale University before coming to Cincinnati. He taught Pharmacy Technology at the University of Cincinnati. He loved listening to classical music and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Memorial services will be held for the immediate family privately due to current restrictions of public gathering by the state. Please consider signing his virtual register book. All register book submissions will be given to the family as a treasured keepsake for years to come. www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 2 to May 3, 2020.