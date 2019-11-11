|
James W. Arszman
Cincinnati - loving companion of Kate Costello, father of Mark (Jaime), Nick (Jessica) and Kelly, grandfather of Isabelle, Chase and Abigail, brother of Dennis (Sandy), Kathy, Michael (Martha) and the late Mary Beth (Bill), former spouse of Bunny. Jim passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the age of 69. Visitation at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231 on Monday, November 18 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019