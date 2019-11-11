Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Resources
More Obituaries for James Arszman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Arszman

Add a Memory
James W. Arszman Obituary
James W. Arszman

Cincinnati - loving companion of Kate Costello, father of Mark (Jaime), Nick (Jessica) and Kelly, grandfather of Isabelle, Chase and Abigail, brother of Dennis (Sandy), Kathy, Michael (Martha) and the late Mary Beth (Bill), former spouse of Bunny. Jim passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the age of 69. Visitation at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231 on Monday, November 18 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -