Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Verona - beloved husband of 49 years to Debbie Roberts (nee Margraf), loving father of Amy (Donald) Jones, James (Beth) Roberts, Susan (Chris) Ferguson, Angela Roberts and Becky (Terry) Oakes, dear grandfather of Amber, Bryce, Cassandra, Cody (Anna), Christine, Samantha, Gaige, Olivia, Callie, Tate, the late Christopher and great-grandfather of Sophia, Kyler and Hailey, brother of Charlene (Donald) King, Sharon (Billy) Schill, Carl (Cindy) Roberts, Patty Hildebrand, Sally (Robert) Carter and the late Edward Roberts, Brenda Miller, Linda Campbell and Charlotte Turner, beloved son of the late Charles and Helen Roberts, uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Age 67. Visitation will be at the Vitt, Stermer and Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike, Monday, March 18th from 10AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon. Memorials may be made to the 644 Linn St. Cincinnati, OH 45203. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019
