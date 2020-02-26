Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:30 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. "Jamie" Scott

Add a Memory
James W. "Jamie" Scott Obituary
James "Jamie" W. Scott father of Kayla, Kellsye, & Jensyn, grandfather of Alice Mae, son of Dottie (the late Jerry) Scott-Grove & James (Leslie) Scott, brother of Kristy (Guy Jr.) Guckenberger & Heather (Chad) Null. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & many friends. Jamie died suddenly on Feb. 24, 2020 at the age of 49yrs. Memorial Service will be held at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington on Sun. March 1, at 3:30pm. Friends may visit on Sun. from 2-3:30pm. Memorials to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -