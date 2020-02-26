|
|
James "Jamie" W. Scott father of Kayla, Kellsye, & Jensyn, grandfather of Alice Mae, son of Dottie (the late Jerry) Scott-Grove & James (Leslie) Scott, brother of Kristy (Guy Jr.) Guckenberger & Heather (Chad) Null. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & many friends. Jamie died suddenly on Feb. 24, 2020 at the age of 49yrs. Memorial Service will be held at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington on Sun. March 1, at 3:30pm. Friends may visit on Sun. from 2-3:30pm. Memorials to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020