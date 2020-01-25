|
James W. Unwin
W. Harrison - Beloved husband for 67 years of Mary Unwin (Brockmeier). Loving father of Jerry (Susan) Unwin, Mary Kay (Roy) Scott and Joyce (Ed) Ruehl. Devoted grandpa of Bryan and Brandon Scott and Sarah Ruehl. G-Pa of Drew and Christopher Scott. Brother of Rosemary Zapf and the late Tom and Richard Unwin. Brother in law of Marilyn Unwin and Bernadette and Cliff Engelbert. Died Jan. 25, 2020 Age 97. Visitation Tuesday from 5-7pm at Neidhard Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd., Harrison. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30am at St. John the Baptist Church, Harrison. Donations may be made to the church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020