Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
James Washam Obituary
James Washam

Cincinnati - James E. Beloved husband of Velda Washam (nee King). Loving father of Jamie (Brian) Liette, Greg (Niecee) Washam, Terri (Tom) Scalia, and Joey (CJ) Huber. Devoted grandfather of Kim, Greg, Sam, Toni, Landon, Michael, Garret, Conner, Cortney, Kirsten, Alex, Cody, Camryn, Josh, Carly, Joseph, and the late Baylie. Adored great-grandfather to many. Cherished brother of Frances (the late Jay) Cravens and the late Nola Carr. Dear friend of LaVerne Washam. James passed away March 21, 2019 at the age of 72. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service 2:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019
