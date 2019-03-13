Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
James William Foliano

Anderson Twp - James William Foliano, age 89 of Anderson Twp. died March 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Catherine Foliano (nee Brockman), devoted father of Nancy (Jim) Schlosser, Tom (Cathy) Foliano, and Bob (the late Ronda) Foliano, loving grandfather of Adam (Sandy) Schlosser, Drew (Blaire) Schlosser, Brandy (Ryan) Kramer, Jimmy (Molly) Foliano, Stacey (Alex) Powell, Maria Foliano, Stefanie (Chris) Ginter, and Matthew Foliano, caring great-grandfather of Jaden and Jamison Schlosser, Norah Schlosser, Abigail Ginter, Giana, Sophia, and Ella Kramer, Liam and Adeline Powell, and Lucia Foliano, dear brother of the late Ignatius Foliano, Sam Foliano, Rose (Joe) Severino, and Lena (Tony) Zambataro. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Saturday, March 16th at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at the church on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:15 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to the , the Lupus Foudation, or the . T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019
