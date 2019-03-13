|
James William Foliano
Anderson Twp - James William Foliano, age 89 of Anderson Twp. died March 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Catherine Foliano (nee Brockman), devoted father of Nancy (Jim) Schlosser, Tom (Cathy) Foliano, and Bob (the late Ronda) Foliano, loving grandfather of Adam (Sandy) Schlosser, Drew (Blaire) Schlosser, Brandy (Ryan) Kramer, Jimmy (Molly) Foliano, Stacey (Alex) Powell, Maria Foliano, Stefanie (Chris) Ginter, and Matthew Foliano, caring great-grandfather of Jaden and Jamison Schlosser, Norah Schlosser, Abigail Ginter, Giana, Sophia, and Ella Kramer, Liam and Adeline Powell, and Lucia Foliano, dear brother of the late Ignatius Foliano, Sam Foliano, Rose (Joe) Severino, and Lena (Tony) Zambataro. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Saturday, March 16th at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at the church on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:15 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to the , the Lupus Foudation, or the . T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019