Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Rd.
Sharonville, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Rd.
Sharonville, OH
West Chester - James William Patterson, beloved father of James C. Anderson. Dear brother of Todd R., Mark J. (Ellen), and Brent J. Patterson. Cherished uncle of Lucas Patterson. James passed away suddenly Saturday, April 6, 2019 at age 55. He will be dearly missed. Visitation 5PM - 7PM, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville, 10980 Reading Rd., Sharonville. Funeral Service to 10AM Friday, April 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019
