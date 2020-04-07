Services
Deerfield Twp. - WOESTE, James F. December 29, 1944 - April 1, 2020. Passed away at home at the age of 75. He is survived by his daughter Jacquelyn D. Woeste, brothers Thomas, William (Patty) Woeste and nephews Christopher, Alexander, Daniel and Benjamin Woeste. James graduated Roger Bacon in 1963 and retired from Lakota Schools in 2008 after 26 years. James is an Army Veteran and enjoyed gardening and home improvement projects. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Mary Woeste, sister Barbara and brothers John, Richard and Robert. Private family services have been held. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
