Cincinnati - Jamie Lou Miller died at her home in Greenhills, Ohio on December 6, 2019 at the age of 73. Jamie is survived by her husband Tom VanDeHatert; son Ryan Hanna; stepson Joe VanDeHatert (Wendy); stepson Michael VanDeHatert; stepdaughter Nicole (Dennis); stepdaughter Seagal Zaid; and stepson Josh VanDeHatert; her loving sister Janis Rodgers; and many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Her parents Howard and Kathleen Miller preceded her in death. Jamie was born in Cincinnati on January 22, 1946. Jamie was happily married to Tom for 24 years. She spent her career in banking and insurance and upon her official retirement, she returned to work for the Winton Woods CSD and the Great Parks of Hamilton County. Jamie was incredibly vibrant and fun. She loved so many things - spending time with her loved ones and pets, gardening, taking care of her birds, as well as Greenhills. In lieu of a funeral, she made the selfless decision to donate her body to the University of Cincinnati, like her parents before her. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Brookdale , 2621 Dryden Rd., Moraine, Ohio 45439. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
