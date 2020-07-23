Jane A. (Francis) Niehoff
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of Ralph Niehoff for 60 years. Loving mother of Karen (Keith) Dingwall, Ken (Kim) Niehoff, Rob (Sarah) Niehoff and Steve (Jill) Niehoff. Cherished grandmother of Kelli Ward, Megan (Nick) Marshall, Lauren (Hutch) Williams, Lindsey, Kevin, Alexandra, Nick, Julia and Andrew Niehoff; great-grandmother of Hunter and Parker Williams and Nolan Marshall. Jane was a founding member of St. Bartholomew Parish and was a part of many aspects of the parish. Jane was a 1958 graduate of Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. She taught natural child birth classes for over 17 years at Good Samaritan Hospital along with many others. Later in Jane's life, she was the company nurse for Union Central Life Insurance Company. Jane loved to paint but most importantly, she loved her family. Jane passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 11-12:30pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 1pm at St. Bartholomew Parish, 9375 Winton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan College of Nursing or the donor's charity of choice
