Jane Helen Barger
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Helen Barger

Plainfield, IN - Jane Helen Barger of Plainfield, IN, formerly of Cincinnati, died on May 14, 2020. Born Jane Aubruner on November 28,1958 in Hammond, IN to loving parents Patricia Ahern Aubruner and William George Aubruner, Jr., Jane was eldest of three girls. She attended Purdue University where she graduated with Chemical Engineering degree and married Bruce in 1982. Jane began her career at Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, OH. Jane and Bruce had a son in 1987. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; their son, William (Bill); her mother, Patricia Aubruner; sisters, Ann and Kathy; their husbands, Scott Swiontek and Joe Garmon; her niece, Amy; nephew, Matt, and his wife, Jess. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield, IN. For a full obituary and to send condolences visit http://www.hamptongentry.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved