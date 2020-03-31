Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Krems
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Krems

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Krems Obituary
Jane Krems

Cincinnati - (nee Middendorf), Beloved wife for 38 years to the late P Joseph Krems, loving mother of Robert (Carol) Krems, Mary Jo (Thomas) Heintz and James (Shari) Krems, cherished grandmother of Joshua, Lauren, Sarah, Julia, Ashley, Joseph and Nicklaus, sister of Frank Middendorf and Ruth Regensburger, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jane passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020 at age 89. Service Private. In lieu of flowers, donation to Little Flower Church in Mt Airy. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -