|
|
Jane M. Concannon
Cincinnati - Jane M. Concannon (nee McCaffrey) passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at age 69. She is survived by her children Patrick (Mandi) and Cara (Brian) Frost; two grandsons, Finley Concannon and Evan Frost; siblings Michael (Penny) McCaffrey, Elizabeth (John) Knab, and Peggy (Jim) Barr; and nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. and Margaret M. McCaffrey. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 4-8 pm at St. John Fisher, 3227 Church St., Newtown, OH, 45244. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 12 at 10:00 am, St. John Fisher. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati, 19 Broadcast Plaza, 635 W. 7th St., Suite 309, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 or The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019