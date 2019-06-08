|
|
Jane (Jean) M. Kinsella (nee Gregory)
Cincinnati - December 3, 1944 - June 4, 2019
Jean Marie Kinsella passed away peacefully in hospice, after visiting with loved ones, on June 4th after a long battle with COPD and emphysema.
Born in Dublin, Ireland in 1944, Jean moved to Cincinnati, Ohio in 1975 with her husband, Master Chef John Kinsella. While they did move away for a few years for John's career, they eventually settled in Cincinnati permanently where they raised their five children. Over the years, Jean and John have made many friends in the area and have touched many lives.
She is preceded in death by her oldest son Simon and brothers Bill and John Gregory. She is survived by her husband John, children Taigh, Jonathan, Brendan, and Deirdre. She is also survived by her sister
Jacqueline of Bradenton, Florida, and brother Thomas in Dublin, Ireland, as well as 5 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and no shortage of nieces and nephews, all who love her dearly.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, June 10th at 10:00 am at St. Veronica's Catholic Church, 4473 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd., Cincinnati, OH. Reception to follow at the Kinsella home.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 8, 2019