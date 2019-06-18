|
|
Jane Shultz
Miami Township - Jane A. Shultz (nee Krieg), 57, June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of William R. "Bill" Shultz, devoted mother of William R. Shultz Jr. (Cara), beloved daughter of the late Henrietta (nee Fischer) & George Krieg, dear sister of Mary Troxell (Jim), George Krieg (Betty) & the late Sandra Dolle. Visitation Wed., June 19, 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at the Miamitown Church of Christ, 6670 OH 128, Miamitown, OH 45041. Interment following at Arlington Memorial Gardens. www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 18, 2019