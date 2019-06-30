Services
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Janeen Prieto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janeen Hargis Prieto


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Janeen Hargis Prieto Obituary
Janeen Hargis Prieto

- - Janeen Hargis Prieto, born January 9, 1959, passed away June 27, 2019. Survived by brother Paul (Patricia Kelley) Hargis and nephew Christopher Hargis. Preceded in death by parents James and Stacia Estelle Hargis. The family will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home (400 Reading Rd., Mason, Ohio 45050) on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5-7 with a service to follow beginning at 7:00 Pm. Donations may be made to Hart Animal Rescue. Shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now