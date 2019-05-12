Services
Robertson County Funeral Home
724 Sardis Road
Mt. Olivet, KY 41064
606-724-5000
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Purity Baptist Church in Washington
2315 Old Main Street
Maysville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Purity Baptist Church in Washington
2315 Old Main Street
Maysville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janene Bohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janene Lefevers Bohl


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Janene Lefevers Bohl Obituary
Janene Lefevers Bohl

Mt. Olivet - Janene Lefevers Bohl, 62, of Mt. Olivet, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was born in Bell County, January 29, 1957 to the late Jasper Newt Lefevers and Patsy Jo McKeehan Lefevers. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Adam Edward Bohl.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Edward Bohl; a daughter, Allison (John Mark) Boes and a brother, Kevin Lefevers.

A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 14 at the Purity Baptist Church in Washington, 2315 Old Main Street, Maysville, Kentucky, 41056 by Bro. Mike Martin with visitation beginning at 11:00 A.M. Burial will in Bethel Cemetery, 120 Church Lane, Tollesboro, Kentucky 41189. View and sign the guestbook at www.robertsoncountyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now