Janene Lefevers Bohl
Mt. Olivet - Janene Lefevers Bohl, 62, of Mt. Olivet, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was born in Bell County, January 29, 1957 to the late Jasper Newt Lefevers and Patsy Jo McKeehan Lefevers. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Adam Edward Bohl.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Edward Bohl; a daughter, Allison (John Mark) Boes and a brother, Kevin Lefevers.
A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 14 at the Purity Baptist Church in Washington, 2315 Old Main Street, Maysville, Kentucky, 41056 by Bro. Mike Martin with visitation beginning at 11:00 A.M. Burial will in Bethel Cemetery, 120 Church Lane, Tollesboro, Kentucky 41189. View and sign the guestbook at www.robertsoncountyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 12, 2019