Janet Blanchard
Loveland - Janet G. Blanchard. Beloved wife of 55 years to Dr. Dennis Blanchard. Loving mother of Scott (Kelly) Blanchard, Jamie (Lee) Turner and the late Christopher Blanchard. Cherished grandmother of Caroline, Emily, Ted, Maria and Alexa. Dear sister of Joan (Dan) Shaw. Passed away October 25, 2019 at the age of 77. Friends will be received Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5-7 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019